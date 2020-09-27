Malaysian PM: Ending Illegal Israeli Settlements Is A Must To Achieve Peace

New York, MINA – Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said to achieve lasting peace in the Middle East, especially Palestine, Israel must end all illegal settlement activities and withdraw from the Occupied Palestinian Territories as well as the surrounding Arab countries.

He spoke on Saturday at the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York virtually. Thus Wafa reported on Sunday.

In addition, continued Muhyiddin, Israel must allow Palestinian refugees to obtain their right to return to their land and homes.

Israel must also restore the original status of Jerusalem and last but not least, must restore its credibility and return to the negotiating table with the Palestinians.

Muhyiddin pointed out that Israel continues to threaten the Palestinian people with the continuous annexation of Palestinian land.

“Malaysia’s position remains clear and consistent that the annexation violates International Law and UN resolutions,” he explained.

He also stated that his country supports the call of the international community including by the UN Secretary General, that the Middle East Quartet find a mutually agreed path for the parties to re-engage towards a negotiated peace settlement.

“We continue to call on the international community to uphold Palestine’s legal right to self-determination, which was one of the core principles of the United Nations when it was formed 75 years ago,” he concluded. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)