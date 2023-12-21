Malaysia Bans Israeli Cargo Ships From Docking

Kuala Lumpur, MINA – The Malaysian government has imposed an indefinite ban on ships belonging to Israeli cargo companies from docking at its ports in response to Israeli attacks on Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Ships en route to the occupied Palestinian territories and Israeli-flagged vessels will also be prohibited from loading cargo at any port in the Southeast Asian country where the majority of the population is Muslim.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said in a statement on Wednesday that the Transport Ministry had been instructed to immediately enforce the ban.

The Malaysian Cabinet in 2002 had authorized companies registered in Israel to moor ships at Malaysian ports; and in 2005, allowed Israeli-registered ships to dock in Malaysia.

However, Wednesday’s statement said that permit had been revoked. “The Malaysian government decided to block and prohibit the Israeli-based shipping company ZIM from docking at any port in Malaysia,” said Anwar.

“These sanctions are a response to Israel’s actions that ignore basic humanitarian principles and violate international law through ongoing massacres and brutality against Palestinians,” he stressed.

Malaysia “also decided to no longer accept Israeli-flagged vessels to dock in the country” and prohibited “any ship bound for Israel from loading cargo at Malaysian ports.”

Anwar said his country was confident its trade would not be affected by the decision. Malaysia does not have diplomatic relations with Israel.

Malaysian society continues to show strong support for the struggle of the Palestinian people to obtain their sovereign rights, and strongly condemns the atrocities committed by the Israeli regime in Gaza.

Malaysians in various parts of the country held marches and motorbike convoys to voice their support for the Palestinian people, who suffer from oppression and atrocities committed by the Israeli regime.

Muslim scholars call on all people to show full support for Palestine because the Palestinian issue is related to humanity and not just religion.

Israel waged a brutal war in Gaza on October 7 after Palestinian Hamas resistance fighters carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the Israeli entity in retaliation for intensifying atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Since the start of the offensive, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 19,667 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 52,586 others.

Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under rubble in Gaza, which is under “total siege” by Israel. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)