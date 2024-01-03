Ministry of Transportation Refuses Israeli Trade Ships to Anchor in Indonesia

Jakarta, MINA – Spokesperson for the Ministry of Transportation, Adita Irawati, answered an open letter asking the Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi to refuse Israeli merchant ships to dock at a number of ports in Indonesia.

“The Ministry of Transportation has followed up on the open letter. In connection with this open letter, we have followed up by checking the information submitted,” said Adita in a written statement in Jakarta on Tuesday.

She emphasized that the Ministry of Transportation had never given any permission to Israeli-flagged merchant ships to dock at ports in Indonesia.

“Since the Israeli-Palestinian conflict escalated some time ago, there have been no Israeli-flagged or non-Israeli trading ships sailing between Indonesia and Israel,” she explained.

Adita confirmed that her party would continue to coordinate with all related parties to monitor things that happened related to the Israeli merchant ships.

“Furthermore, the Ministry of Transportation will work together with related ministries and institutions to continue to monitor this matter,” he said.

Previously, the Commander of the Julid Anti-Israel Netizen Special Operations Unit, Erlangga Greschinov, sent an open letter to the Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi. The open letter, which was uploaded to his personal Instagram account (@greschinov), contains an appeal to Budi Karya to prevent the arrival of ZIM Trade merchant ships to four Indonesian ports.

“We Indonesians have aspirations to help the Palestinian people’s struggle in as many ways as we can. One of them is to prohibit ZIM ships from Israel from docking at our four ports, Jakarta, Belawan, Semarang and Surabaya. Hopefully there will be good news after this, we hope that you will join in this struggle. “We thank you for your attention,” wrote Greschinov via his personal Instagram. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)