Israeli Ship Targeted by Mysterious Attack While Sailing Towards UAE

Beirut, MINA – An Israeli ship was targeted by a mysterious attack while sailing to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from the Saudi port of Jeddah, a report said on Saturday.

Images shown on Lebanon’s pro-Hezbollah channel Al-Mayadeen show flames erupting from the Israeli-flagged cargo ship Tyndall.

“A fire broke out on an Israeli cargo ship in the northern Indian Ocean,” the report said, confirming that the ship was struck by an unidentified weapon, The New Arab reported.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Neither Saudi Arabia nor the UAE have commented on the matter. However, Israel’s Channel 12 said military officials were investigating the attack to determine whether Iran was involved in the attack.

Israeli reports said the crew were unharmed and no serious damage had been done to the vessel. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)