Israeli Tanker Attacked, Two Killed

Tehran, MINA – Iranian media channel Al-Alam called the attack on an Israeli oil tanker in the sea of ​​Oman on Friday in response to the recent Israeli attack on Dabaa airport in Al-Qusayr region in Syria.

The Iranian media quoted by Safa said the report was based on what it described as “information sources in the region”.

It should be noted, earlier that Israel stormed the Dabaa airport in the Al-Qusayr region of Syria, causing deaths and injuries as a result of the violent attack.

Israeli company Zodiac Maritime has announced that two crew members of the ship were attacked off the coast of Oman in the Arabian Sea on Friday.

The company said in a statement that an attack on a petroleum products tanker off the coast of Oman killed two crew members, one from the UK and one from Romania.

A group concerned with maritime security run by the British Royal Navy, called British Maritime Trade Operations, said it received reports of tankers being attacked at a location whose coordinates are 211612N 0594542E.

The report said an investigation was underway in this regard, without providing additional details.

A search on Google Maps shows that the attack took place in the northeast of the island of Masirah, Oman. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)