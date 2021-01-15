Majene Earthquake Update: 8 Died and 637 Injuried

Mamuju, MINA – Majene Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) reported that eight residents are died and more than six hundred injured because of earthquake hit the region.

BPBD continues to carry out emergency response efforts and updates the impact data on the 6.2 Richter scale earthquake that occurred on Friday, at 02.28 a.local time.

Data from the BNPB Operations Control Center as of January 15, 2021, at 11.10 a.m, recorded that around 637 residents are injured and 15,000 others displaced in Majene Regency, West Sulawesi Province.

BPBD continues to collect data and conduct rapid assessments in the field. Meanwhile, the damage to buildings in this regency includes 62 damaged houses, 1 health center unit severely damaged, 1 Maluda military office and military damage, power outages, unstable cellular communication and 3 landslides along the Majene – Mamuju axis road.

Meanwhile, in Mamuju District, BPBD informed that heavy damage (RB) included the Maleo Hotel, the West Sulawesi Governor’s office and a mini market. Electricity and cellular communication networks are also disrupted in the Mamuju area. The damage to residents’ homes and casualties is still being collected

BNPB monitors emergency response efforts in the field carried out by various parties, such as BPBD, BNPP / Basarnas, Army, Police, volunteers and other related partners.

The needs are basic necessities, blankets and mats, refugee tents, medical services, tarpaulin, heavy equipment/excavators, communication tools, ready-to-eat food and masks.

This morning, January 15, 2021, the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo ordered the Head of BNPB Doni Monardo and the Minister of Social Affairs Tri Rismaharini to immediately conduct a survey of the locations affected by the earthquake in Mamuju Regency, West Sulawesi.

BNPB also distributed assistance in handling the earthquake disaster in Mamuju Regency and Majene Regency, including 8 sets of isolation tents, 10 sets of refugee tents, 2,004 packages of additional nutritional food, 2,004 packages of ready-to-eat food, 1,002 packages of side dishes, 700 sheets of blankets, 5 units Light Tower, 200 units of Velbed, 500 packages of baby equipment, 500,000 pcs of cloth masks, 700 packs of sago noodles and 30 units of 5 KVA generator sets. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)