Maariv: Israel Records 135 Infrastructure Damages Due to Rocket Attacks from Gaza

Tel Aviv, MINA – The Hebrew newspaper, Maariv, said Monday, there were 135 damage to infrastructure in the cities of the Israeli occupied territories due to rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip.

The newspaper showed the damage included 28 buildings in Ashkelon, 19 in Sderot, and 20 in other cities.

In addition, 69 cars were damaged, including 34 in Ashkelon, 20 in Sderot, 15 in other cities, and 9 other properties were damaged.

Maariv, as quoted by Quds Press, also mentioned the damage to land area, but not all agriculture because of security and prevention of entry into the area.

Resistance factions from the Gaza Strip responded to the Israeli military attack by firing hundreds of rockets at cities in the occupied Israeli territory. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)