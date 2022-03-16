M 5.5 Earthquake Shakes Sukabumi, No Tsunami Potential

Sukabumi, MINA – An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 rocked Sukabumi, West Java, Indonesia on Wednesday morning at 10:00 a.m local time.

Based on BMKG data, the location of the earthquake was 113 km southeast of Sukabumi City, West Java.

The earthquake did not have the potential for a tsunami.

But it was felt as far as Bekasi, Jakarta and even South Tangerang.

BMKG asked the public to be careful of possible aftershocks. (T/RE1)

