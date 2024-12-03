Local Food System in Gaza Shattered Israeli Military Aggression

Gaza, MINA – The UN said on Monday that the local food system in Gaza has been “shattered” by Israeli ground and air strikes, highlighting access to food as one of the most pressing issues.

“Our humanitarian partners also warn that the local food system has been devastated by the military ground operation, the bombardment of civilian areas, and the presence of unexploded ordnance,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told a news conference, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

He stated that “access to food remains the most critical concern raised by members of society across all groups.”

Dujarric stressed that food insecurity in Gaza is “worsening” every day, making people “increasingly vulnerable.”

He described bakeries in Gaza as “a lifeline,” saying they are unable to continue operating due to shortages of fuel and flour.

Responding to Anadolu Agency’s questions about World Central Kitchen suspending its aid operations and the UN agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) recently halting aid through the Kerem Shalom crossing due to security concerns, Dujarric referred to his previous comments about the ongoing food shortages, the UN’s inability to distribute aid, and said “the facts are quite clear, and they are quite dire.” (T/RE1/P2)

