Lebanese President-UNRWA Discuss Palestinian Refugees

Beirut, MINA – Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Wednesday met with the Commissioner General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) Philippe Lazzarini in Beirut.

Lazzarini is on his first official visit to Lebanon since he took office as UNRWA’s Commissioner General on March 18.

According to the Lebanese National News Agency, NNA, during the meeting the two sides discussed the conditions of Palestinian refugees and camps in Lebanon, as well as various UNRWA services.

Lazzarini, who arrived in Lebanon on Monday visited the Siblin Training Center. He spoke directly to Palestinian refugee students about their aspirations and concerns.

He also visited a renovated building to accommodate Palestinian refugees who need isolation due to COVID-19.

The United Nations and aid groups have repeatedly warned that refugees and migrants in overcrowded camps around the world are at risk of contracting the coronavirus.

According to the United Nations, more than 70 million people worldwide are forced to flee due to conflict, oppression and violence; and of that 20 million of them live as refugees. (T/R7/RE1)

