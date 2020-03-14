Kuwait Becomes Indonesia’s Potential Timber Market

Kuwait City, MINA – Indonesia have superior products to penetrate markets in the world. One of products that has the potential to be exported to Kuwait is wood.

Waleed Khaleed Al-Shaiji, who is an importer of wood materials from Indonesia, said that the country is currently expanding new settlements that require a variety of furniture for housing, schools and offices in the Mutlaq and Sabhan regions.

“The potential export of Indonesian wood products is wide open in Kuwait,” Al-Shaiji told Indonesian Ambassador to Kuwait Tri Tharyat when visiting a furniture factory in Kuwait, recently, as a press release from the Indonesian Embassy in Kuwait City said on Saturday, March 14.

As one furniture manufacturer, every month Al-Shaiji requires at least 30 containers of plywood and blackwood, 60% of which are imported from five companies in Indonesia.

Ambassador Tri Tharyat gave full support to Indonesian entrepreneurs interested in the export of Indonesian wood products in Kuwait.

The Indonesian Embassy in Kuwait is also always ready to provide support for Indonesian companies who want to expand in Kuwait. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)