Knees of Two Palestinian Teenagers Shot by Israeli Soldiers

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli military terror continues and causes more victims in Palestine. Apart from attacking Palestinian civilians, they also carried out attacks in the West Bank and the occupied Al-Quds region on Sunday.

Violent clashes broke out between Zionist forces and Palestinians in Al-Quds and the West Bank, following the attacks that continued to spread. Zionists use tear gas against the Palestinians. As a result, dozens of Palestinians were seriously injured, according to the Mehr News page on Monday.

Meanwhile, two Palestinians were shot and another wounded in a military raid on the Shuwekeh area in the north of the West Bank’s Tulkarem district on Sunday evening. Thus it was quoted from Wafa on Tuesday.

The local hospital treated two victims aged 15 and 18 who had gunshot wounds to their knees. Another victim experienced shortness of breath due to tear gas, according to the Ministry of Health.

Earlier, the Palestinian Prisoners Investigation Committee issued a statement reporting the Zionist regime’s repressive actions against Palestinians in the occupied territories. The committee said in a statement that Israeli forces detained more than 400 Palestinians in various parts of the occupied territories last November.

The committee also stated that there are currently more than 4,000 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons, most of whom have been held without trial. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)