King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima to Visit Indonesia

Jakarta, MINA – The King of the Netherlands, Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima will make a state visit to Indonesia on March 9-13, 2020. They will bring three ministers and close to 200 entrepreneurs.

King Willem-Alexander will be received by President Joko Widodo on March 10, 2020. The meeting of the two heads of state is planned to discuss, among other things, bilateral cooperation in the economy and increasing human resources.

According to a press statement from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs received by MINA on Friday, March 6, the King will visit Jakarta, Yogyakarta, Palangkaraya, and Lake Toba.

The last state visit of the Dutch Head of State was carried out in 1995 by Queen Beatrix, and at that time, Willem-Alexander assisted as the Crown Prince.

Through the visit, it is hoped that various business agreements, as well as intergovernmental agreements in the field of health, water management, sustainable palm production, and an increase in the role of women in peace.

The Netherlands is the largest investor in Indonesia from Europe and the second largest trading partner in Europe.

Entering 75 years of age of the Republic of Indonesia, the bilateral relationship between Indonesia and the Netherlands continues to strengthen, mutual respect and benefit.

The Joint Declaration on Comprehensive Partnership between the President of the Republic of Indonesia and the Prime Minister of the Netherlands in 2013 explicitly contained the moral and political recognition of the Dutch Government on the Proclamation of Indonesian Independence on August 17, 1945. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)