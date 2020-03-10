The King and Queen of the Netherlands Arrive in Indonesia

King and Queen of the Netherlands Arrives in Indonesia (photo: Antara)

Jakarta, MINA – King of the Netherlands, Willem Alexander and Queen of the Netherlands, Maxima Zorreguieta Cerruti finally arrived at Halim Perdanakusuma Airport, East Jakarta on Monday, March 9.

Their arrival at Halim Perdanakusuma Airport was welcomed by the Coordinating Minister for the Economy Airlangga Hartarto and Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi.

According to a press statement from the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs received by MINA Friday, King Willem-Alexander will be received by President Joko Widodo on March 10, 2020.

The meeting of the two heads of state is planned to discuss, among other things, bilateral cooperation in the economy and increasing human resources.

When in Indonesia, the King and Queen of the Netherlands will visit Jakarta, Yogyakarta, Palangkaraya, and Lake Toba.

The last visit of the King of the Netherlands was carried out in 1995 by Queen Beatrix, and at that time, Willem-Alexander accompanied him as the Crown Prince.

Through the visit, it is hoped that various business agreements, as well as intergovernmental agreements in the field of health, water management, sustainable palm production, and an increase in the role of women in peace.

The Netherlands is the largest investor in Indonesia from Europe and is the second largest trading partner in Europe. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)