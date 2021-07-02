Netherlands Assists Three Million Covid-19 Vaccines for Indonesia

The Hague, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi said the Dutch government would provide three million doses of vaccine Covid-19 to Indonesia.

“One of the concrete results is the Dutch government’s decision to provide vaccine assistance to Indonesia in the amount of three million ready-made vaccines,” Retno told reporters after a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in The Hague on Thursday.

In addition, Indonesia and the Netherlands are also exploring similar cooperation for therapeutic drugs.

“Of course, I will continue to coordinate with the Indonesian Minister of Health,” said the Indonesian Foreign Minister during his visit to the Netherlands.

In addition to the issue of vaccines and medicines, in the meeting with the PM and the Dutch Foreign Minister, the discussion also touched on palm oil, vegetable oils, and SDGs.

The Netherlands is one of the largest importers of Indonesian palm oil in the European Union with 15 percent.

So far, between Indonesia and the Netherlands, there has been cooperation to improve the sustainability of palm oil, namely through the Cooperation in Sustainable Palm Oil Production.

The program has been running from 2019-2023, which means it runs for 5 years, worth EUR 5 million and provides sustainable palm oil production programs for Indonesian farmers in Sumatra and Kalimantan, including support to smallholders in fulfilling ISPO certification.

“In the future, this collaboration will be expanded to also include other vegetable oils in the context of contributing to the 2030 SDGs.” said the Indonesian Foreign Minister. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)