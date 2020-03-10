Indonesia-Dutch Collaboration Strengthens the Role of Women in Peace

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian and Dutch governments collaborate to strengthen women’s capacity in peace and security, through training programs for peacekeepers and mediators.

The collaboration is a bilateral cooperation agreement between the two countries in the form of a Letter of Intent (LoI) on Women, Peace, and Security and a Memorandum of Understanding related to Diplomat Training Cooperation which was signed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs RI, Retno Marsudi and Dutch Foreign Minister Stephanus Abraham ( Stef) Blok on Monday night, March 9 in Jakarta.

“LoI on Women, Peace, and Security is a form of collaboration between the two countries to strengthen women’s capacity in peace and security, through a training program for peacekeepers and mediators,” Retno said.

On that occasion, the Indonesian Foreign Minister and the Dutch Foreign Minister also held a bilateral meeting discussing economic cooperation, especially the investment plan for the FrieslandCampina factory in Indonesia.

Retno conveyed the Government of Indonesia welcomed the various new investments that would be carried out by Dutch companies in Indonesia, including the expansion of the FrieslandCampina milk factory worth US $300 million.

In addition, the two also discussed the final preparations for President Joko Widodo’s meeting with King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands which will be scheduled on Tuesday, March 10.

King of the Netherlands, Willem Alexander and Queen of the Netherlands, Maxima Zorreguieta Cerruti arrived at Halim Perdanakusuma Airport, East Jakarta on Monday.

Their arrival at Halim Perdanakusuma Airport was welcomed by the Coordinating Minister for the Economy Airlangga Hartarto and the Indonesian Foreign Minister. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)