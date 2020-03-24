King Salman  Imposes Curfews Throughout Saudi Arabia

Riyadh, MINA – King of Arab Saudi Salman bin Abdulaziz on Sunday issued an order to impose curfews throughout Saudi Arabia. A curfew was imposed on Monday night to control the spread of new type of coronavirus disease or Covid-19.

A royal court statement issued by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said the curfew would start at 7 p.m to 6 a.m every day for 21 days from the night of 28 Rajab 1441 in the Hijriyah calendar or March 23, 2020.

As quoted from Arab News, the King’s order responded to an announcement from the Ministry of Health stating that there were 119 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday. Thus, the total number of corona positive patients in Saudi Arabia increased to 511 cases.

King Salman ordered residents to stay in their homes during curfews for their own safety. The statement revealed the Ministry of Interior would take the necessary steps to implement a curfew. All civils and military authorities are ordered to cooperate fully. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)