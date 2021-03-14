King Salman Ensures the Hajj 2021 No Restrictions Pilgrims

Riyadh, MINA – The King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz ensure, the implementation of the 2021 Hajj will take place according to schedule without restrictions on pilgrims.

The decision emerged, because the holy places continued to be sterilized to combat the ongoing corona pandemic. This was quoted from Theislamicinformation, March 13.

King Salman has also approved several new initiatives in order to provide prompt health care to pilgrims who come to perform the hajj.

The Ministry Saudi Arabia of Hajj and Umrah stressed, that the injection of the covid-19 vaccine is mandatory for prospective pilgrims in 2021. Beforehand announced, the Covid-19 vaccine is also mandatory for Umrah pilgrims.

In addition, shrine management has installed the latest technology to clean up holy places after visiting pilgrims, and installed technology to identify people with high fever or medical problems.

Dr Abdul Rehman Al Sudais, General Presidency of the two holy mosques, told the world that the Al-Haram Mosque and the Nabawi Mosque are the only places in the world that are safe from the coronavirus.

The Hajj in 1442 Hijriyah or 2021 will start on Saturday, July 17 and will end on Thursday, July 22. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)