King Abdullah II Insists Palestinian Independence with Two-state Solution

New York, MINA – Jordan’s King Abdullah II insists that the only viable end to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict lies in a two-state solution that leads to the establishment of an independent, sovereign and viable Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

“The state of Palestine will live side by side with Israel in peace, security and prosperity,” said King Abdullah during a speech at the high level week or open debate of the 77th UN General Assembly in New York, United States on Tuesday, as quoted by the Middle East Monitor.

He said peace was “elusive” in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. He stressed the need for a two-state solution in accordance with UN resolutions.

“Neither war nor diplomacy has an answer to this historic tragedy,” King Abdullah said.

“The people themselves, not the politicians and politicians, should come together and push their leaders to get this done,” he added.

King Abdullah also warned, “Christianity in the Holy City is in danger” and “the rights of the church in Jerusalem are under threat”. In addition, the future of the city of Jerusalem is a source of urgent attention. Undermining the legal and historical status quo in Jerusalem causes tensions at the international level and deepens religious divisions.

“Under the Hashemite guardianship of the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, we are committed to preserving the legal and historical status quo and protecting the security and future of these holy sites and as Muslim leaders, let me assure you clearly that we are committed to defend the rights, authentic heritage and historical identity of Christians in our region, especially in Jerusalem,” said King Abdullah.

Palestinians insist that East Jerusalem should be the capital of their independent state, under international resolutions that do not recognize Israel’s occupation of the city since 1967 or its illegal annexation in 1981.

Peace negotiations between the Palestinians and Israelis have been suspended since 2014 due to Tel Aviv’s refusal to stop building and expanding settlements, and to release former prisoners who have been recaptured. Israel on the other hand of the occupation also rejects the two-state solution. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)