King Abdullah II Denounces Israel for not Providing Vaccine to Palestinians

Amman, MINA – King Abdullah II of Jordan has criticized Israel for not providing the corona vaccine to the Palestinians, calling for the effective and fair distribution of the anti-virus vaccine across the world.

The Jordanian monarch was addressing a virtual speech on Thursday in the agenda meeting of the Davos forum which is organized by the World Economic Forum, Palinfo reported.

In response to one of the questions, King Abdullah considered that the Israelis successfully provided the corona vaccine for them but not for the Palestinians, according to the local Al-Ghad newspaper.

“Israel will not be safe from the virus without providing the vaccine to the Palestinians. We must ensure the effective and fair distribution of vaccines and treatments of the virus”, he underlined.

He continued, “Dealing with the vaccine as a public good for the benefit of all is a moral duty to prevent the marginalization of low-income and poor countries while rich countries acquire the most promising vaccines.”

The World Economic Forum – Davos was launched on Monday, as it is being held virtually until Friday to discuss the repercussions of COVID-19, with the participation of a number of world leaders, most notably Chinese President Xi Jinping, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron and others.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)