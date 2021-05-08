Kazakhstan Delivers Humanitarian Aid to India Amid COVID-19 Wave

President Tokayev instructed the government to provide humanitarian aid to India during the meeting with Prime Minister Askar Mamin on May 7. (Photo credit: Akorda Press)

Nur-Sultan, MINA – Kazakhstan will provide special humanitarian aid to India amid a new wave of COVID-19 infections in the country, causing a big overload on the healthcare system, the Press Service of the President of Kazakhstan reported.

Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered his Government to dispatch 6 million medical masks, 400,000 respirators, 50,000 anti-plague suits, and 105 portable artificial lung ventilation devices made in Kazakhstan.

This decision comes after a special meeting with the Prime Minister Askar Mamin on May 7.

On May 4, Tokayev delivered a message to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express “deep solidarity with the Indian nation over the devastating COVID-19 surge in their country.”

The President noted that Kazakhstan is ready “to unite efforts with our Indian friends to contain the spread of the pandemic and provide every possible assistance in the spirit of enduring friendship and mutual support between our states.”

India saw a record daily rise in COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total of new cases for the week to 1.57 million, according to Reuters.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan will provide humanitarian aid that consists of 10,000 tons of flour to Kyrgyzstan.

“Guided by the principles of friendship, alliance and strategic partnership with Kyrgyzstan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decided to provide humanitarian assistance to the fraternal Kyrgyz people on behalf of the Kazakh people,” President’s spokesperson Berik Uali wrote on his Facebook on May 6.

Kazakhstan’s announcement comes two weeks after the country announced the beginning of distribution and administration of its own national COVID-19 vaccine ‘QazVac’.

Up until May 7, more than 1.6 million people in Kazakhstan have received at least one dose of vaccine against COVID-19, according to the country’s Ministry of Healthcare.(T/R1/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)