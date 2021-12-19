Kazakhstan Celebrates 30 Years of Its Independence

Nur-Sultan, MINA – On December 16, the Republic of Kazakhstan celebrated the 30th Anniversary of its Independence. Over the last three decades the country has achieved significant success in building a democratic and social state with the rule of law and a dynamically developing economy, and has gained its rightful place in the international arena.

In a release, under the leadership of the First President – Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev, a coherent balanced foreign policy of Kazakhstan has been formed, aimed at maintaining friendly relations with all states and strengthening global and regional security.

Today, this strategic course is being successfully continued by the trusted colleague of Leader of the Nation Nazarbayev and the person who has made a major contribution to the formation and development of the Kazakh diplomatic service – the Head of the State, President of Kazakhstan – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Large-scale reforms are being implemented in the political, economic and social spheres aimed at consolidating constructive engagement between the government and civil society within the framework of the “Listening State” concept.

For the first time in the centuries-old history, country has achieved international legal recognition and consolidation of the state border along its entire perimeter, established diplomatic relations with 186 states and built partnerships on a mutually beneficial basis with them.

Significant successes have been achieved in the international arena, both through bilateral cooperation and within the multilateral mechanisms. Thanks to its peaceful policy, Kazakhstan has become one of the recognized leaders of the global movement for nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation.

Kazakhstan is a reliable adherent of voluntary, equal and mutually beneficial regional economic integration, embodied through the Eurasian Economic Union. The country is also an active supporter of the further rapprochement of the Central Asian states.

Important achievements of Kazakhstan’s diplomacy over the years of independence include the successful chairmanship of the OSCE and the OIC, election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, the establishment of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, as well as active participation in the founding and current activities of the CICA, CIS, CSTO, SCO, OTS.

Overall, Kazakhstan has established itself in the international arena as an authoritative and stable state with a balanced foreign policy course. The strength has enhanced by assimilating such perennial values as unity, peace, harmony and mutual respect.

This business-friendly climate created new opportunities for Kazakhstan and its economic and business partners to develop bilateral relations further. Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore are leading partners of Kazakhstan in the Southeast Asian region.

Despite all the challenges imposed by the pandemic, countries were able to strengthen the economic ties.

Kazakhstan represents a particular interest among regional entrepreneurs and businesses in the fin-tech, construction, oil and gas sectors.

Today, it’s evident that timely implemented measures paved a path for Kazakhstan’s success in nation-building and appeared as a dynamically developing, market-oriented, secular state, which uniqueness is marked by its political stability and economic prosperity.

President Tokayev’s government continues to implement a significant package of economic and political reforms as part of his policy towards developing the social, economic and political life of Kazakhstan.(R/R1/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)