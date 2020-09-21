Katulampa Dam Warns Residents of Jakarta about Flood

Bogor, MINA – The water level in the Katulampa Dam, Bogor reached to 250 cm on Monday. Residents on the banks of the Ciliwung river in Jakarta are urged to be aware of water shipments with an estimated 6 hours to 9 hours ahead.

For information, the Katulampa Dam which is the reference for potential flooding in Jakarta, has been set at standby 1, an interval of 16 minutes after the water level reaches 200 cm or Alert 2.

Head of Katulampa Dam Guard, Andi Sudirman, stated that the increase in water discharge was due to rain that had continued to flush the peak area, Bogor since Monday afternoon.

Andi appealed to people living on the banks of the Ciliwung River to be vigilant considering the swift flow of the river.

“We have disseminated information to the public through social media, such as Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Instagram and websites. Including the authorities in DKI Jakarta,” said Andi. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)