Kashmir Lockdown 64 Hours Due to Covid Spike

Srinagar, MINA – A 64-hour lockdown was imposed in the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) region starting on Friday when Covid-19 cases continued to show a spike.

Police began imposing restrictions in Srinagar and other cities in the afternoon.

In some places, police used barriers to seal off sidewalks. The restrictions will be in effect until Monday morning. Hindustan Times reported on Saturday.

This is the third weekend since J&K began implementing Covid restrictions, especially after the third wave started earlier this month.

According to experts, cases at J&K have peaked in the past two days. However, the number of patients who recovered was more than the positive ones.

“We are witnessing dozens of positive cases every day. The good thing is that the severity of the disease compared to the first two waves is very less. Although this time too, we found sick patients who needed hospital care and ICU support,” said Dr Javeed Ahmad, a senior doctor at the government’s Baramulla school of medicine. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)