Jordan’s King Urges Israel to Respect Muslim Rights in Al-Aqsa

Amman, MINA – Jordan’s King Abdullah asked Israel to respect the rights of Muslims in Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, he said during a meeting with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz in Amman.

Abdullah stressed that comprehensive calm requires respect for the right of Muslims to perform their worship at the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque. Al Jazeera reports on Tuesday.

Benny Gantz said Israel’s planned measures to allow freedom of worship in Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria.

Their talks focused on regional and security challenges.

The statement did not specify what steps Israel might take to facilitate worship in Jerusalem, particularly at the Aqsa Mosque, which is the center of the confrontation.

The meeting followed a summit in Israel attended by the foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Egypt, as well as the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)