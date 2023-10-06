Jordan Protests the Storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Jewish Settlers

Amman, MINA – In the official letter from the Embassy in Amman on Wednesday which was sent to Israel, Jordan’s Petra News Agency wrote. Jordan protested the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque by Jewish settlers and lawmakers under Israeli police protection and attacks on Christians in occupied Jerusalem.

Based on a report by the Palestinian News Agency WAFA, the statement quoted ministry spokesman Sufian Qudah as saying the memorandum highlights the need for Israel, as an occupying power, to comply with its responsibilities under international law regarding the occupied city of Jerusalem and its religious sites, stopping any actions that would weaken Israel.

“The sanctity of these holy places and stopping all attempts to change the historical and legal status quo of Jerusalem,” said Qudah, according to a statement quoted by MINA.

The memorandum also reaffirms that the al-Aqsa Mosque, with a total area of ​​144 dunums, is purely a place of worship for Muslims and that the Jordanian-run Al-Aqsa Waqf and Administration Agency in Jerusalem has exclusive jurisdiction to run all affairs of the holy site and regulate way into it.

Qudah demanded that the Israeli government end all actions aimed at interfering in the affairs of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, underscoring the importance of respecting the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its sanctity.

“Continued violations and attacks on holy sites signal further escalation and are a dangerous trend that must be stopped immediately,” he said. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)