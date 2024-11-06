Jordanians Begin Hunger Strike to Pressure Israel to Allow Aid into Northern Gaza

Amman, MINA – A group of young Jordanians has begun a hunger strike to highlight the Israeli blockade of the northern Gaza Strip and to show solidarity with Palestinians, Anadolu Agency reports.

Frustrated by the lack of international action to break the blockade, the young Jordanians joined the “Hunger Strikers for Gaza” campaign, which began in early November in multiple countries.

During the campaign’s first five days, which spread widely on social media, 60 young Jordanians participated despite health risks, hoping to help end the blockade.

Rend Nemas, one of the hunger strikers, told Anadolu that, on the first day of the campaign, people from Jordan, Brazil, Egypt and Algeria participated.

She added that they expected more participants from the US by 8 November.

Nemas said the idea for a hunger strike in Jordan originated with a protest in front of the Israeli Embassy in Amman.

“Currently, 60 people have officially joined the action in Jordan,” she said, adding, “We’ve seen more interest than we expected from different sectors of society.”

For participation in the hunger strike, Nemas explained that those wishing to join must first register on the Instagram page “Hunger Strikers for Gaza” by adding their names to the group and taking an oath.

“The 60 people currently participating have followed the registration process, but an additional 40 others have started the hunger strike without completing the formal procedure,” she added. (T/RE1/P2)

