Palestinian President Arrives in Jordan, Holds Talks with King Abdullah

Amman, MINA – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas held talks on Tuesday in the Jordanian capital, Amman, with King Abdullah II, WAFA reported.

The two leaders held a bilateral meeting, in the presence of Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah, during which they discussed bilateral relations, common issues, and the latest political developments. This was followed by an expanded meeting to which the delegations of the two countries joined.

Abbas briefed King Abdullah II on the latest political developments and the Israeli escalation in the Palestinian territories, discussing ways to defend Jerusalem and the Islamic and Christian holy places as well as strengthening joint coordination between the Palestinian and Jordanian leaderships on issues of common concern.

Abbas appreciated Jordan’s firm positions, under the leadership of King Abdullah II, and the Kingdom’s continuous support for the Palestinian people and its defense of the Palestinian cause in international forums, stressing the keenness of Palestine and its leadership to strengthen the brotherly relations and joint cooperation between the two countries and peoples.

For his part, King Abdullah II affirmed keenness to maintain coordination with the Arab brothers to support the Palestinian people in their just cause, stressing Jordan’s firm stance towards the Palestinian cause and continuing to protect and care for the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem under the Hashemite custodianship, and Jordan’s full support for the Palestinian people in achieving their legitimate rights and the establishment of their independent, sovereign and viable state on the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

King Abdullah II warned of the danger of the continued absence of a political horizon and its repercussions on security and stability in the entire region, pointing to the need to stop all illegal unilateral Israeli measures, and pointing to the importance of the international community providing protection for the Palestinian people and joining efforts to find a political horizon that would re-launch serious and effective negotiations to solve the Palestinian issue on the basis of the two-state solution.

Traveling with the President are Hussein al-Sheikh, Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, Majed Faraj, Head of the General Intelligence, Majdi al-Khalidi, Advisor to the President of Diplomatic Affairs, and Atallah Khari, Palestine’s Ambassador to Jordan.

On the Jordanian side, Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of General Intelligence Major General Ahmad Hosni, and Director of the King’s Office Jaafar Hassan attended.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)