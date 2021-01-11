Jordan: Israel Should Stop Excavation of Near Al-Aqsa

Amman, MINA – Jordan asked the Israeli occupation authorities to immediately stop the excavation at Al-Buraq Square, which is adjacent to the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Jordan’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Dhaifallah Al-Fayez said in a statement the Israeli authorities must immediately stop ongoing work on Al-Buraq Square and comply with their obligations as occupying powers in Jerusalem.

Al-Fayez reminded “Israel” to comply with international law and stop destroying the identity of the Old City in Jerusalem or changing its character.

He reiterated Jordan’s rejection of all unilateral Israeli actions in occupied Jerusalem and around the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Safa media reported it on Monday.

He added, “the administration of Jerusalem’s waqf and the affairs of the blessed Jordan Al-Aqsa Mosque, have exclusive jurisdiction in managing all affairs of the Al-Aqsa Mosque as a whole.”

Al-Fayez pointed out that all maintenance and restoration work in the mosque and its surroundings is under the exclusive jurisdiction of the Jerusalem Waqf Administration.

The Jerusalem Endowment Department warned on Sunday that Israeli authorities will continue Judaizing projects in Al-Buraq Square, noting that they are following closely the ongoing excavation work at Al-Buraq Square and near the Mughrabi Gate, the west wall of Al-Aqsa. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)