At Least 7,000 Muslims Perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque, Palestine

Jerusalem, MINA – At least 7,000 Muslims from Jerusalem were able to perform Friday prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, East Jerusalem, Palestine amidst strict restrictions from the Israeli occupation security forces.

This Friday marks the tenth consecutive week of strict restrictions following the October 7 attacks. Al-Quds al-Araby reported.

Local sources reported that thousands of other worshipers were forced to perform Friday prayers together on the side of the streets of Jerusalem, outside the Aqsa Mosque.

Sources in Jerusalem said the Al-Aqsa Mosque was almost completely closed for ten consecutive Fridays and the Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyard appeared empty. Under normal circumstances, usually around 40,000 to 50,000 worshipers perform Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa.

The report adds that the occupying forces are intensifying their military actions against Jerusalemites and Palestinians in the occupied territories, as well as deploying widely at military checkpoints around the Al-Aqsa Mosque, in Jerusalem City and its surroundings. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)