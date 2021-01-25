Jokowi Inaugurates Money Waqf Movement and Sharia Brand

Jakarta, MINA – The President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Monday, January 25 inaugurate the National Movement for Cash Waqf and the Islamic Economy brand at the State Palace in Jakarta.

The inauguration was attended by Vice President K.H. Ma’ruf Amin, Ministry of Finance Sri Mulyani, a number of Ministers of the Advanced Indonesia Cabinet, the Governor of Bank Indonesia, the Chairman of the Financial Services Authority (OJK), to regional heads.

“By saying bismillahirrahmanirrahim I will launch, and inaugurate the national waqaf money movement and sharia economic brand this morning,” Jokowi said through the official Youtube channel of the Presidential Secretariat.

According to him, the potential for waqf in Indonesia is very large, both in-kind and in the form of money.

The potential for waqf assets per year reaches IDR 2 thousand trillion and the potential for cash waqf can exceed IDR188 trillion.

“We must to further expand the scope of the use of waqf, no longer limited to the purpose of worship but developed for socio-economic purposes that have a significant impact on reducing poverty and social inequality in society,” he said.

Jokowi also welcomed the inauguration of the sharia economic brand, it is considered important to increase public awareness of the sharia economy and finance.

“This is very important to increase public awareness, as support for all Indonesian sharia economic activities and to unite the movement to increase the added value of the Islamic economy in Indonesia,” he explained. (L/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)