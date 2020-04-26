Jokowi and Trump Agree to Enhance Collaboration in Handling COVID-19

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and The United States President Donald Trump agreed to increase cooperation between the two countries in handling coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

It was stated by both of them when conducting a conversation through telephone on Friday.

During the discussion, the two heads of state exchanged ideas regarding the handling of COVID-19.

Jokowi expressed his appreciation for the cooperation between the Government of Indonesia and the Government of the United States in the effort to deal with COVID-19.

The two Presidents also exchanged ideas about efforts to overcome the shortage of medical devices and protection devices for medical personnel, such as ventilators, PPE and masks, as experienced by all countries.

Regarding the ventilator, Trump explained the effort to make a ventilator in his country and said he would send it to Indonesia when it was ready.

The cooperation will be followed up by teams from each country.

In the discussion, the two leaders also shared their grief to each of their citizens who were victims of death from COVID-19.

In addition, Jokowi and Trump also agreed to strengthen partnerships in trade and economics after a period of economic recovery after COVID-19.

“Indonesia is an important country for the United States. We must continue to improve cooperation between the two countries, “Trump said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)