Jokowi Alludes to Impact of Ukraine War in National Prayer

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo attends the National Remembrance and Prayer for the 77th Year of Indonesia Merdeka, which was held at the Front Courtyard of the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Monday night.

The implementation of this event marks the start of a series of activities to commemorate the 77th Birthday of the Republic of Indonesia (77th Anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia).

“Alhamdulillah rabbil ‘alamin, we should be grateful that tonight we can commemorate the month of independence, commemorating the 77th anniversary of Indonesia’s independence,” said Jokowi in his remarks as quoted from Anadolu Agency.

On that occasion, Jokowi again said that currently the world is faced with uncertainty and an energy and food crisis, which among others is triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

“There is a food crisis, an energy crisis, it’s the same thing. In all countries gas is up to five times the price, gasoline has doubled. These are the difficulties experienced by almost all countries, not small countries, not big countries, not rich countries, not poor countries, all of them experience the same thing,” he said.

As a result, Jokowi continued, a third crisis emerged, namely the financial crisis. Some countries that are not strong, collapse because they have no money, either to buy energy or to buy food.

In the energy sector, said the Head of State, the government has disbursed subsidies to reduce the impact of the spike in fuel prices for the community.

“We should be grateful, thank God, if gasoline in other countries now costs Rp. 32,000, Rp. 31,000, in Indonesia pertalite is still Rp. 7,650. But we also need to remember that the subsidy for fuel is already too big, from Rp. 170 trillion to now Rp. 502 trillion,” he said.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine, said Jokowi, has triggered a spike in food commodity prices due to stagnation in supply from the two wheat-producing countries.

“Ukraine plus Russia has 207 million tons of wheat stock. This is what is currently causing 330 million people to starve. And maybe in six months 800 million people will be starving and have acute food shortages because there is nothing to eat,” he said.

In the midst of this situation, Jokowi continued, the Indonesian people should be grateful because the stock of rice in the country is still sufficient.

“Alhamdulillah, we can still find rice in Indonesia and it doesn’t go up at all. We should be grateful for this. Thanks to the hard work of all the ladies and gentlemen, thanks to our efforts to work together, “he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)