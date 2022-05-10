Jihad Leader: Occupation Threats to Assassinate Resistance Leaders Won’t Frighten Us

Gaza, MINA – The leader of the Islamic Jihad Movement, Ahmed Al-Mudallal, stressed that the threats of the Israeli occupation to assassinate the leaders of the Palestinian resistance, especially the head of the Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinwar, will not frighten the resistance and will not stop its work, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reports.

Al-Mudallal said, “The Palestinian resistance confirms that the Zionist enemy bears the full responsibility of any assassination of any resistance fighter and mujahid of our people. Then, security and stability will not prevail in the region if the Zionist occupation implements its threats.”

Al-Mudallal added, “Resistance is a legitimate right of the Palestinian people. As long as there are crimes committed by the Zionist enemy against Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa, and the Palestinian people, this means that the resistance remains our right to respond to these crimes and liberate our land and our Quds.”

He pointed out that the resistance is capable of breaking the Zionist strategic system, stressing that the Al-Quds Brigades’ missiles will precede the Qassam’s if the Zionist occupation commits any aggression or assassination operation against Commander Sinwar or other leaders of the resistance. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)