Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque to Perform Talmudic Rituals

Jerusalem, MINA – Dozens of Jewish settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem on Thursday morning and performed Talmudic rituals in its courtyard, the Palestine Information Center has reported.

The settlers were protected by a large police force. All Israeli settlers and the settlements they live in are illegal under international law.

Entering Al-Aqsa in groups from the Mughrabi Gate, the settlers conducted a provocative tour of the mosque compound and performed Talmudic rituals.

In a serious violation, a settler placed a Tefillin prayer box on his head and prayed inside Al-Aqsa Mosque under the guard of the occupation forces. Rabbi Yisrael Shalit also led the public prayer and adhan after the storming of the mosque.

Meanwhile, the occupation forces tightened their military presence around the Old City of Jerusalem and at the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque, preventing Palestinians from entering.

Al-Aqsa Mosque witnessed settlers breaking into its courtyards with dancing, singing, and partying during the recent Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, especially in the eastern area near the Bab Al-Rahmah prayer area.

This attack came after an incitement call from the “Temple Mount” group to organize a large-scale attack under the pretext of the Hanukkah holiday, which began on December 26 and lasted for a week, during which large-scale attacks and Talmudic rituals were held.

On the first day of Hanukkah last Thursday, the settlers’ storming of the Al-Aqsa courtyard was led by the far-right Israeli Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)