Jerusalem Schools Go on Strike Against Israeli Occupation’s Arbitrary Measures

Occupied Jerusalem, MINA – Several Palestinian schools in the occupied Jerusalem neighborhood of Jabal al-Mukaber launched an open-ended strike today, marking the beginning of the new academic year. The strike comes in protest against several arbitrary measures taken by the Israeli municipality against students, WAFA reported.

The Central Parents’ Committee of Jabal al-Mukaber Schools said the strike would continue until the Israeli municipality addresses their legitimate demands, which include relocating the students of the Al-Sawahra Secondary School for Boys to the Ibn al-Haytham Preparatory School building in the Wadi al-Hummus area, and relocating the students of the Ibn al-Haytham Preparatory School to the new building in the Al-Jaabis neighborhood and providing the students with transportation.

Among their demands is also the presentation of a future action plan to build new educational institutions and the closure of rented buildings that do not meet the required standards.

The strike highlights the ongoing challenges faced by Palestinian students and parents in occupied Jerusalem due to the racist Israeli policies. It represents a collective effort to secure better educational facilities and transportation for the students, aiming to ensure their right to quality education despite the challenging circumstances.

Although Palestinians in East Jerusalem, a part of the internationally recognized Palestinian Territory that has been subject to Israeli military occupation since 1967, they are denied their citizenship rights and are instead classified only as “residents” whose permits can be revoked if they move away from the city for more than a few years.

They are also discriminated against in all aspects of life including housing, employment and services, and are unable to access services in the West Bank due to the construction of Israel’s separation wall.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)