Jerusalem Muslims Ready to Fight if Al-Rahmah Gate Closed

Jerusalem, MINA – Muslims in Jerusalem are ready to fight if the gate of al-Rahmah is closed by Israeli occupation.

“Closing the gate will have a serious impact. We, the Muslim Jerusalem, will not remain silent, said Abdel Qader of the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf Board.

“If the Israeli occupation closes the al-Rahmah Gate, the people of Jerusalem will hold a massive protest,” he said. Al-Monitor reported on Thursday.

He added, “We will oppose any Israeli court decision to close the Al-Aqsa gate.”

“No one will be able to stop pilgrims from entering Al-Aqsa. The Israeli occupation will be responsible for its serious impact, “he stressed.

Jerusalem Islamic Waqf Board received notice on July 2, that Israeli police had submitted an urgent request to the Jerusalem Judge to close the al-Rahmah Gate.

According to the notice, the Council has until 27 July to respond. If not, the court will decide on the request to close it.

The 11.5 meter wide al-Rahma Gate is one of the largest gates on the east wall of the Al-Aqsa Complex.

Israeli police closed it in 2003 claiming it was holding an illegal institution.

On February 23, 2019, accompanied by Jerusalem mufti, Shaykh Muhammad Hussein, as well as heads and members of the Islamic Waqf Board, Jerusalem shaykhs and Muslims, forced to open the gates for the first time in 16 years being closed. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)