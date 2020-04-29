Jerusalem Muslims Perform Taraweeh Prayers in Front of Al-Aqsa Gate

Jerusalem, MINA – Muslims in Jerusalem and surrounding areas perform Isha and Tarawih prayers in congregation in front of the entrance gate of Aqsa Mosque.

The mosque is closed by Palestinian authorities in connection with preventing the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19).

A number of worshipers performed Taraweeh prayers in front of the Gate of al-Asbath, one of the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque, with a protocol to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Thus quoted from Anadolu Agency (AA) on Wednesday, April 29.

It is the second night in a row that residents held the Taraweeh Prayers in congregation.

Dozens of other residents pray Taraweeh in congregation in the cities of Silwan (central Jerusalem) and Al-Issawiya (north of Jerusalem), in the courtyard of the mosque and soccer field, according to eyewitnesses.

The Non-Government Information Center, Wadi Hilweh reported, Israeli police were present around the Al-Issawiya city stadium and tried to block worshipers for Taraweeh prayers there. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)