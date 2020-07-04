Jerusalem Citizens Perform Friday Prayer in Land Threatened

Jerusalem, MINA – Dozens of Jerusalem residents participated in Friday prayers which was held on land dispute in the Wadi Rababa neighborhood, Silwan, south of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

A member of the Silwan Land Defense Committee, Khaled Abu Tayeh, stated in a press statement that “the Israeli occupation police stormed the Wadi Rababa neighborhood and mobilized its elements to coincide with Friday prayers.” Quds Press reported.

The inhabitants confirmed their rejection of the Israeli occupation who wanted to seize their agricultural land in the neighborhood.

Khatib Naim Odeh, asked the Silwan people to permanently present on their land, which threatened to be confiscated by the Israeli occupation.

The land of Wadi al-Rababah suffered repeated attacks by Israeli occupation and Jewish external settlers in preparation for their confiscation. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)