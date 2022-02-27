Jeremy Corbyn Urges UK to Recognize State of Palestine Without Conditions

London, MINA – The former leader of the UK Labor Party Jeremy Corbyn urged his country to immediately and unconditionally the State of Palestine.

“We must support the immediate and unconditional recognition of the State of Palestine,” Corbyn said during a parliamentary discussion on recognizing the State of Palestine, as quoted from Wafa on Sunday.

Corbyn also tweeted a video of his speech in parliament talking about Israeli settlement violations.

He stated that the settlements built by the occupation over the years aim to disarm the houses that have been occupied for 70 or 80 years by the Palestinian population.

Corbyn said he had personally witnessed Palestinian refugees suffer greatly because of Israel’s expulsion from their homes.

He also spoke about the Israeli occupation’s efforts to displace the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and other areas of occupied Jerusalem. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)