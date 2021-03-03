Japan, UNHCR Sign a $10 Million to Support Rohingya Refugees

Dhaka, MINA – Japan and the United Nations Refugee Agency on Sunday signed an agreement to provide about US$ 10 million to improve access to clean water in camps in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar district, where more than 1.2 million Rohingya refugees took refuge following a military crackdown in Myanmar in 2017.

The Japanese embassy in Dhaka and UNHCR said in a joint statement that the funds would be used to support improved water supply and distribution systems for Bangladeshi host communities and Rohingya refugees in Teknaf, or the administrative area of ​​Cox’s Bazar, Anadolu Agency reported on Wednesday.

“The Teknaf area at Cox’s Bazar has been facing challenges in ensuring safe access to water for local residents for many years. The situation has become more challenging after the influx of Rohingya who were forced to flee Myanmar in recent years, “the statement said.

These contributions will help stabilize the water supply and improve the living conditions of the two communities.

The agreement was signed by Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki and Assistant UNHCR Bangladesh Representative Kashiwa Fumiko at the UNHCR office in Dhaka.

The project will be implemented over three years and implemented in close collaboration with and under the guidance and leadership of the Bangladesh government.

“When the influx of refugees started in August 2017, local Bangladeshi communities in the Teknaf and Ukhiya regions were the first to respond, providing shelter, food and water for those forced to flee,” said Fumiko.

Kashiwa said UNHCR, with the support of the Japanese government, is committed to supporting the host community as well as the Rohingya population, who are in need of continued humanitarian assistance.

“Both host and refugee communities will benefit from this project. Japanese humanitarian assistance to recipients of this assistance has reached US$ 140 million, and Japan will continue its support to Bangladesh in achieving a free and open Indo-Pacific, “said Naoki.

According to Amnesty International, more than 750,000 Rohingya refugees, mostly women and children, fled Myanmar and crossed into Bangladesh after Myanmar forces launched a crackdown on the minority community in August 2017.

The Ontario Agency for International Development (OIDA) says since 25 August 2017, nearly 24,000 Rohingya Muslims have been killed by Myanmar state forces. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj Newd Agency (MINA)