Japan Signs Grant Contracts for Four GGP Projects in Palestine

Ramallah, MINA – Japan on Tuesday signed a grant for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) in Palestine.

The grant contracts for four GGP were signed today by Masayuki Magoshi, Ambassador for the Palestinian Affairs and Representative of Japan to Palestine, and the representatives of Patients Friends Society– Al Ahli Hospital, Al-Karmel Municipality, Kobar Municipality, and St. John Eye Hospital Group at the Representative Office of Japan to Palestine in Ramallah for a total amount of $344,371, according to a press release as reported by WAFA.

Patients Friends Society-Al-Ahli Hospital will use a fund of $87,000 for the installation of Echo Cardiograph in the Pediatric Cardiology Center.

The project aims to improve medical services in Al Ahli Hospital, particularly through meeting the needs of pediatric patients, it said.

Al-Karmel Municipality will use a fund of $89,930 to construct six classrooms and two offices in the ground floor of Khalit Haiyan new school building in Al-Karmel.

It aims in improving the educational environment of Khalit Haiyan, where 165 students from the 1st grade to 5th grade and 11 teachers will be able to move to the new classrooms.

Kobar Municipality will use a fund of $89,175 to expand water supply network in Kobar to serve additional 65 households. It aims at improving the access to water by installing 2,100m of galvanized steel pipes in 8 suburb areas that are currently not connected to the existing water network.

St. John Eye Hospital Group will use a fund of $78,266 for improving medical services in St. John Eye Hospital in Gaza. Under this project, several machines will be delivered to the hospital including Anterior Tomography, Slit Lamp and Defibrillator.

Magoshi congratulated representatives of Patients Friends Society–Al Ahli Hospital, Al-Karmel Municipality, Kobar Municipality and St. John Eye Hospital Group and wished them success in their projects.

He emphasized Japan’s firm commitment of supporting Palestinian people from human security perspective as well as the importance of implementing social and economic development projects needed for Palestinian communities.

Since 1993 the Government of Japan has extended its official development assistance amounting to approximately $2 billion to the Palestinians.

GGP projects have been formulated in collaboration with the Palestinian Authority through Ministry of Finance and Planning since 2010.(T/R04/)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)