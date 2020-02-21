Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Holds “Great Fajr Movement” Supporting Palestine

Cileungsi, Bogor Regency, MINA – The unifying place of Muslims, Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) held the “Great Fajr Movement” in order to support the liberation of the Aqsa Mosque and the independence of Palestinian people.

The “Great Fajr Movement” was held on Friday, February 21 in mosques in several regions in Indonesia, such as in Cileungsi, Bekasi, Lampung, and others. The activity began with the Fajr Prayer in congregation then continued with tausyiah and closed with prayer.

MINA reporter, Widi Kusnadi, who acted as tausyiah said, “The Great Fajr Movement” was initiated by Palestinian ulemas by inviting all Muslims in Palestine to perform the Fajr Prayer in congregation at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, especially on Friday.

“At least 60,000 more Palestinian Muslims attend the Fajr Prayer Movement in congregation and this Friday is the fourth time it has been held,” Widi said in his tausiyah at At Taqwa Mosque, Cileungsi, Bogor Regency.

He explained this movement was carried out in response to the tyranny committed by Israel against the Palestinian people and the rejection of “Deal of the Century” proposal announced by US President Donald Trump along with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu late last month.

The proposal is considered to be very detrimental, because one of its contents divides the territory where the Palestinian people only get 15 percent while Israel gets the rest.

For this reason, he invited Muslims throughout Indonesia to support and develop the “Great Fajr Movement” to pump up the spirit of Palestinian people who are currently struggling.

“Why do they (Palestinian Muslims) choose the Fajr time, because according to their observations, at that time Israeli soldiers who were guarding the Al-Aqsa Mosque were a bit off guard because it was their time of rest, so that Palestinian Muslims could freely enter the mosque,” Widi said.

However, there are still many Palestinian Muslims who do not join the Fajr Prayer in congregation, so they pray at the surrounding mosques. (L/RE1)

