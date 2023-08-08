Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Condemns Violence against Muslims in India

Jakarta, MINA – The forum of Muslim Unity, Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) strongly condemns the Hindu-majority violence against the Muslim minority in Nuh District, northern state of Haryana, India, which resulted in at least seven deaths, including the Imam of the mosque that was burned last week in the Gurugram district.

In a written statement received by MINA on Tuesday, Amir Ukhuwah (Chief of Brotherhood) Sakuri demanded the Indian government to act fairly towards Muslim minority citizens who were victims of violence from the Bharatiya Janata Party led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The violent actions of the Hindu majority and the unfair attitude of the Indian government towards the Muslim minority which has been going on for a long time, are very much contrary to the most basic principle of freedom to choose one’s religion as formulated in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which was accepted and announced by the UN General Assembly on December 10 1948. However, it is a pity that the majority of the world’s people are silent,” he said.

“Muslims, everywhere in various parts of the world are brothers like one body, therefore Muslim countries are required to care about the fate of oppressed Muslim citizens with concrete actions, both through the OIC and the United Nations by holding emergency meetings, boycotting products, severing diplomatic relations. and everything related to a state that treats minority citizens unfairly,” he added.

He said, Muslims must continue to maintain the brotherhood and unity of Muslims wherever they are. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)