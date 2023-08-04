India’s Gurugram Mosque Cancels Friday Prayers

Noah, MINA – Communal clashes are currently taking place in Haryana, India. As a result, the Muslim community in Gurugram is encouraged to carry out Friday prayers at home.

This clash started in Noah area on Monday, and spread to Gurugram and other districts. According to reports, this has resulted in the death of six people, including two house guards and a cleric.

The violence started with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) demonstration. The mob attacked the procession with stones, causing the participants to seek refuge in a temple.

As the night wore on, the violence escalated, with a mosque being torched after midnight. Mobs rampaged in nearby Noah and Gurugram, burning and damaging more than a hundred vehicles. The situation remains tense and volatile as the clashes continue.

Reported on Livemint on Friday, a total of 23 people have been arrested in connection with the recent incident of violence in Noah. They have been brought to court, then sent to police custody for up to four days, last Thursday.

“A total of 23 defendants in 6 different cases were brought to court today. The accused in FIR No. 261 were sent to 4 days detention. One accused was sent to 3 days detention, five defendants were sent to 4 days detention and the rest were sent to 5 days detention,” wrote the ANI news report, citing the defendant’s Legal Counsel.

Last Thursday, the Haryana government decided to partially revoke the policy of suspending cellular internet services in several districts, from 13.00 to 16.00 local time. The reason behind this decision is so that candidates presenting for the CET/Screening test (Group C posting) can download their admission card.

Meanwhile, internet restrictions will be partially lifted in certain areas of Haryana, including Noah, Faridabad, Palwal and the Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar Sub-jurisdictional areas of Gurugram District.

The decision was taken following clashes between the two groups in Noah, sparked by an attack on a religious procession passing through the district. This violent incident resulted in the death of two house keepers and left many people, including about 20 policemen injured. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA