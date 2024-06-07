Jama’ah Muslimin Determines Beginning of Dzulhijjah 1445 on Friday, June 7

Cileungsi, MINA – Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) has determined that the beginning of the month of Dzulhijjah 1445 H will fall on Friday June 7, 2024.

This decision was made by Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur in the Isbat Session for the Preliminary Determination of Dzulhijjah 1445 at the Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School Cileungsi, Bogor on Friday early morning.

The decision was based on reports that the crescent moon had been seen in Saudi Arabia and Egypt on Thursday afternoon local time, which was then decided by Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ulya Court.

Meanwhile, implementing the rukyatul hilal in Indonesia means that you cannot see the hilal and it is not possible to see the hilal.

The beginning of Dzulhijjah was established as a form of responsibility to Allah for the affairs of Muslims in carrying out worship related to the month of Dzulhijjah..

Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur determined after considering the basic arguments of Surah Al-Baqarah verses 125 and 189, Surah Al-Maidah verse 97 and the hadith “al-hajju Arafah” that the Hajj is Arafah (in Mecca), (HR Ibnu Majah, Ahmad) and hadith “shumu liru’yatihi waftiru liru’yatihi” (fast when you see the new moon and break your fast when you see the new moon).

Thus, the day of Wuquf in Arafah falls on Saturday, 9 Dzulhijjah 1445 to coincide with June 15 2024, and Eid al-Adha falls on Sunday, 10 Dzulhijjah 1445 to coincide with June 16 2024.

In his advice, Imam Yakhsyallah Mansur emphasized the importance of Muslims continuing to build unity, brotherhood, cooperation and mutual respect among fellow Muslims.

Imaam Yakhsyallah emphasized that carrying out jihad in the way of Allah is solely for the sake of Allah, not being afraid of the reproaches of those who criticize, and placing complete trust in Allah Ta’ala. (T/RE1/P2)

