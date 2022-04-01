Jama’ah Muslimin Announce Beginning of Ramadan Starts April 2

Cileungsi, Bogor, MINA – Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) as a forum for the unity of Muslims based in Indonesia, announced the beginning of Ramadan 1443 Hijriyah starts on April 2, 2022.

“Based on the results of the hilal monitoring reports from all regions of the world, the hilal was seen in Saudi Arabia. By putting your trust in Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala alone and as a form of responsibility to Muslims in carrying out worship associated with the months of Ramadan, Shawwal, Dzulhijjah, 1 Ramadan 1443 H falls on Saturday, April 2, 2022,” said Imam Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah), Yakhsyallah Mansur.

Imam in his tausiyah at the Hisab and Ru’yat Council session said, if you see the new moon (beginning of the month) in one country, then it applies in another country.

“One method of determining the beginning of Ramadan is through Rukyatul Hilal. This means that the crescent can be seen physically, either through the naked eye or with the help of other visual means,” said Imam.

Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) uses the global rukyat method, which means that if the new moon has been seen in one country, it applies to other countries (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)