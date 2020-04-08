Jakarta to Implement Large Social Restriction on April 10

Jakarta, MINA – Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan announced Large Scale Social Restrictions (PSBB) in Jakarta came into force on Friday, April 10.

“DKI Jakarta will implement the PSBB as outlined by the minister’s decision, effective starting Friday, April 10, 2020,” Anies said during teleconference from Jakarta City Hall on Tuesday.

“We all realize that COVID-19 issue requires the work of all parties to be able to control this spread, because it is spread from person to person. That is why interaction between people is very important to be limited, “he said.

As of Tuesday, April 7, 2020, Minister of Health Terawan Agus Putranto approved DKI Jakarta proposal to implement PSBB.

The agreement was stated in Minister of Health Decree number HK.01.07/Menkes/239/2020 concerning PSBB stipulation in the DKI Jakarta area in the context of accelerating the handling of COVID-19. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)