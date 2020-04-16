Jakarta Needs 10,000 Personal Protective Equipments Per Day

Jakarta, MINA – Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan said the need for personal protective equipment ok (PPE) to treat coronavirus patients (Covid-19) continues to increase. Anies said that currently it requires around 10,000 PPE per day.

“Until last week, the PPE burden is around five thousand per day, the need had increased. No longer five thousand per day, but 10 thousand per day,” Anies said during a virtual meeting with the House Representatives Supervisory Team related to Covid-19 Countermeasure on Thursday, April 16.

Anies said that the increase in PPE needs in Jakarta was fairly reasonable. According to him, currently, PPD is not only needed by medical personnel.

There are officials at Hospital laboratories, to ambulance officers, and corpse scavenging related to the coronavirus who also need to use PPE.

“In the future we have to be prepared for more PPE needs from now on,” he said.

Previously, the Special Government Spokesperson for Covid-19 Handling, Achmad Yurianto said the government had distributed more than 800 thousand PPE to medical personnel throughout Indonesia as on Monday.

Meanwhile, the number of corona positive cases in Jakarta until Thursday reached 2,670 cases. From that number, 248 people died and 202 people are recovered. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)