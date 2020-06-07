Jakarta Islamic Center Reopened on Friday

Jakarta, MINA – After more than two months of being closed, the Jakarta Islamic Center (JIC), on Friday, June 5, 2020, reopened to the public by holding the first Friday prayer since the implementation of Large-Scale Social Restrictions (PSBB).

The Grand Mosque is located in the Tanjung Priok area, North Jakarta.

Head of the Jakarta Islamic Center Da’wah Subdivision, Ma’arif Fuadi explained for the first phase of Friday prayer activities were still limited, only for officials.

The reopening of the JIC was carried out in stages, referring to the decision of the DKI Jakarta provincial government to extend the PSBB and set June as a transitional period.

JIC Mosque has also been opened for five times a day with the provision that it is opened and closed one hour before and after prayer times.

As for other religious activities normally carried out at the JIC mosque such as the Islamic teaching assembly, studies, seminars, workshops and others will be opened in the second phase of the transition period in accordance with the decision of the Governor of DKI Jakarta.

Ma’arif said referring to the Congregational Prayer Guide, Activities of the Taklim Assembly and Madrasah Diniyah / TPQ In the Covid-19 Pandemic Situation issued by the MUI of the DKI Jakarta Province, religious activities carried out at the Jakarta Islamic Center used the health protocol.

“JIC mosque management will detect before and after the implementation of activities, check the body temperature of the pilgrims before entering the mosque, pilgrims are required to wear masks,” he said.

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)